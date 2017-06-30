FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain approves BA use of Qatar planes during upcoming cabin crew strike
#Business News
June 30, 2017 / 3:17 PM / a month ago

Britain approves BA use of Qatar planes during upcoming cabin crew strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People queue with their luggage for the British Airways check-in desk at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, May 28, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British authorities have given British Airways the go ahead to use Qatar Airways planes and staff during a planned two-week strike by members of its cabin crew, a spokesman for the Department for Transport said on Friday.

BA has committed to fly all its customers to their destinations during the strike, which begins on Saturday. BA, owned by IAG (ICAG.L), had applied to use nine Qatar planes and staff in an arrangement with Qatar Airways, which is a close partner of BA.

Staff in the mixed fleet crew, which flies shot and long haul routes, plan to strike for 16 days in a long-running dispute over pay and sanctions on employees.

The spokesman said that the transport department's decision had been taken on the advice of Britain's Civil Aviation Authority.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton

