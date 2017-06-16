British Airways cabin crew to strike from July 1, union says

British Airways logos are seen on tailfins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain May 12, 2011.

LONDON (Reuters) - Some British Airways' cabin crew will go on strike for two weeks from July 1 over sanctions on union members involved in previous industrial action in a long-running dispute about pay, the Unite union said on Friday.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said British Airways management had rebuffed an opportunity to resolve the dispute.

"It now means British Airways faces an entirely avoidable two-week strike and prolonged legal action on behalf of over 1,400 mixed cabin crew," he said.

British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), has previously said that it has been able to fly all customers to their destinations during strike action by cabin crew members.