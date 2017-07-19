FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 days ago
British Airways' mixed fleet crew to strike for 14 days more days in August - union
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 18 days ago

British Airways' mixed fleet crew to strike for 14 days more days in August - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A British Airways aircraft taxis at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain October 11, 2016.Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Some British Airways cabin crew are to strike for a further 14 days as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, the Unite trade union said on Wednesday.

The additional industrial action extends a previously announced walkout which began on Wednesday and means that British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew will effectively be on strike for the next four weeks.

The mixed fleet serve both short and long-haul routes.

The newly announced action will run from August 2 and August 15. The mixed fleet has been on strike on several occasions already this year, including a 16 day walkout at the beginning of July.

British Airways has said during previous action that all customers would reach their destinations, with a small number of flights being merged.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

