February 23, 2018 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

IAG in talks over new aircraft for low-cost airline Level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG is in talks about acquiring new aircraft for its Level low-cost long-haul brand, as it drives expansion of the airline, which was set up last year.

Level will have five Airbus A330 aircraft this year, which IAG CEO Willie Walsh said offered a more efficient way to get the operation off the ground than the newer 787 Dreamliner from Boeing.

He said the plan was for Level to grow to 15 aircraft in the short-term, by about 2022, with the possibility to grow further.

“We see an opportunity with Airbus and with Boeing. The 787 more and more we see as a future opportunity in the development of Level,” Walsh told analysts on an annual results call.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin

