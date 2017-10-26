Iceland's ruling Independence Party takes lead ahead of Saturday vote - poll

REYKJAVIK/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland’s centre-right Independence Party has pulled ahead in an opinion poll before Saturday’s parliamentary vote, the second snap election in a year after a string of political scandals.

The Independence Party, which was part of every government from 1980 to 2009 and has been in power since 2013, got 24 percent support in a poll published on Thursday by Frettabladid, Iceland’s largest newspaper.

The Left-Green party polled at 19 percent, while the Social Democrats stood to get 14.3 percent of votes as the third-biggest party.

Just a week ago, the Independence Party and the Left-Greens stood neck and neck in polls at just under 20 percent each.

A victory for the Independence Party would give Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson the right to try to form a new government.

The Pirate Party, which rode a wave of anger against the establishment to become the third-biggest party in elections a year ago, stood to get 9 percent of votes, Thursday’s poll showed.