FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland's leftist opposition fails to form government
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Iceland's leftist opposition fails to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Talks on forming a governing coalition between Iceland’s Left-Green Movement and three other parties after an Oct. 28 parliamentary election have broken down, broadcaster RUV reported on Monday.

President Gudni Johannesson gave the mandate to Left-Green leader Katrin Jakobsdottir last week after her party came second in the election.

Jakobsdottir told broadcaster RUV that the breakdown of the talks was a huge disappointment and that talks had been progressing well.

Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.