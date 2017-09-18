FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland sets snap election for Oct. 28 - president
September 18, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in a month

Iceland sets snap election for Oct. 28 - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland will hold a snap parliamentary election on Oct. 28, President Gudni Johannesson said on Monday, after the current government collapsed last week due to a scandal involving the prime minister’s father.

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson had called for the vote after one party in the ruling coalition quit the government formed less than nine months ago.

The outgoing government would be the shortest-living in Iceland’s history. The previous government was felled by the Panama Papers scandal over offshore tax havens.

Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

