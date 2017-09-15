FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland PM calls snap election after a coalition party quits
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 5:14 PM / in a month

Iceland PM calls snap election after a coalition party quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bjarni Benediktsson gives a news conference in Reykjavik, Iceland November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Geirix/File Photo

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Iceland’s prime minister called a snap parliamentary election on Friday following the decision of one of the three coalition parties to quit the government formed less than nine months ago.

“We have lost the majority and I don’t see anything that indicates we can regain that... I am calling an election,” Bjarni Benediktsson told reporters, adding that he would prefer the vote to take place in November.

The outgoing government party Bright Future made its decision to quit due to a “breach of trust” after the prime minister’s party purportedly tried to cover up a scandal involving his father.

Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.