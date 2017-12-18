Icelandair cancels half its flights due to mechanics strike

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Half of Icelandair’s (ICEAIR.IC) flights were cancelled on Monday, leaving thousands of travellers stranded after members of the Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association called a strike over pay.

“Normally we have around 10,000 passengers a day and now we are flying around half of our scheduled flights,” a spokesman for Icelandair said, adding that only eight out of a total 30 planes were able to fly.

A new meeting with the union has not been scheduled yet to resolve the dispute, the Icelandic carrier said.