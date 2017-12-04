FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idorsia to get $230 million from J&J in latest hypertension deal
Sections
Featured
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 7:57 AM / a day ago

Idorsia to get $230 million from J&J in latest hypertension deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Idorsia (IDIA.S), the Swiss drugmaker spun off from Actelion after it was bought by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (JNJ.N), will receive a one-time payment of $230 million (171 million pounds)from J&J’s Janssen unit as they partner on aprocitentan for resistant hypertension.

A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aprocitentan is a metabolite of Actelion’s Opsumit. Idorsia and J&J are seeking to develop it to treat hypertension patients whose disease has failed at least three therapies. The costs are to be shared equally by Idorsia and J&J, the Swiss firm said on Monday.

With this collaboration, Idorsia Chief Scientific Officer Martine Clozel is sticking to a disease speciality -- hypertension -- that she focused on to build up Actelion in the 1990s to its $30 billion sale to J&J earlier this year.

“Janssen has recognised the potential of aprocitentan, the latest product from a research effort that was initiated nearly 30 years ago,” Clozel, who with her husband Jean-Paul is a co-founder of Idorsia, said in a statement.

Following the announcement, Idorsia shares were seen rising 3.9 percent according to premarket indicators. Idorsia’s shares have doubled since beginning trading in June.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.