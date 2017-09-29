FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF: Sri Lanka should stand ready to tighten monetary policy
September 29, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in 20 days

IMF: Sri Lanka should stand ready to tighten monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank should stand ready to tighten monetary policy if necessary, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, adding that economic growth was projected below 4.5 percent this year.

“The central bank should continue to be remain vigilant in monitoring inflation pressures and stand ready to tighten monetary policy if needed to contain inflation or credit growth,” Jaewoo Lee, the visiting IMF mission leader, told reporters.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie

