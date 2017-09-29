IMF: Sri Lanka should stand ready to tighten monetary policy

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank should stand ready to tighten monetary policy if necessary, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, adding that economic growth was projected below 4.5 percent this year.
“The central bank should continue to be remain vigilant in monitoring inflation pressures and stand ready to tighten monetary policy if needed to contain inflation or credit growth,” Jaewoo Lee, the visiting IMF mission leader, told reporters.
