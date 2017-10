FILE PHOTO - View of a sign outside the Imperial Tobacco Seita cigarette plant in Carquefou, near Nantes, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British tobacco group Imperial Brands (IMB.L) said on Thursday it would meet profit expectations for the year ended on Sept. 30 after its volumes outperformed the industry in the second half.

The company, which makes West and Davidoff cigarettes, also said it was working with other stakeholders on a rescue deal for British wholesaler Palmer & Harvey.