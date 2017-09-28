FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India central bank increases foreign investment limits for debt
September 28, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 20 days ago

India central bank increases foreign investment limits for debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Security personnel stand guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s central bank said on Thursday it would raise the foreign investment limits for government bonds by 80 billion rupees (913.04 million pounds)to 2.5 trillion rupees for the October-December quarter, after current quotas had been almost fully exhausted.

The Reserve Bank of India said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.

The banking regulator also raised the limits for state development loans by 62 billion rupees, with 47 billion rupees of that raised for long-term investors and 15 billion rupees for general investors.

The changes in limits would be effective as of Oct. 3.

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

