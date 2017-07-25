FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Mumbai building collapse kills at least eight, many feared trapped
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 10 days ago

Mumbai building collapse kills at least eight, many feared trapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A 40-year old four-storey building collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai on Tuesday, killing at least eight people with more than 20 feared trapped, fire and police officials said.

"Search and rescue operations are still on," said P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, adding two firemen were injured during the rescue operation.

Slideshow (4 Images)

A total of 16 people had been rescued so far, he said.

The ground floor of the building in the suburb of Ghatkopar housed a nursing home, which was vacant at the time, while the rest of the building was occupied by three or four families on each floor, he said.

In 2013, 145 people were killed in three separate building collapses around Mumbai, on the western coast, the highest in recent years.

In the eastern city of Kolkata, a portion of an almost century-old building collapsed killing two people and some were feared trapped, media channels reported.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Nick Macfie

