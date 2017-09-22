India's Jaitley pledges to find resources to support debt-laden banks

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar with state finance ministers on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues, in Srinagar May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File photo

Mumbai (Reuters) - India will make efforts to find resources to support debt-laden banks to help them fund economic growth, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a meeting of bankers on Friday.

Jaitley said stressed bank assets have become a “concern” for the economy. Bad loans have crimped the ability of Indian lenders to offer new credit.

Growth in Asia’s third-largest economy slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the quarter that ended in June, and Jaitley said on Wednesday that the government was looking for ways to speed it up.