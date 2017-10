FILE PHOTO - The logo of Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), the oil arm of state gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM), restarted work on its Arctic offshore platform Prirazlomnoye on Oct 5 after three months of maintenance, a company executive told Reuters on Monday.

Andrey Patrushev was talking to Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Forum by Ceraweek.

Prirazlomnoye field is an Arctic offshore oilfield located in the Pechora Sea.