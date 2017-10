NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will reconvene a meeting with the United States for a deal to cut oil output, the cartel’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday.

OPEC and the United States agree they need to work together to ensure stability in oil markets, Barkindo said on the sidelines of the India Energy Forum by Ceraweek in New Delhi.