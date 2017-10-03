Four killed as militants attack airport security camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Indian army soldiers take their positions near a security camp in which Indian authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gunbattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Indian police on Tuesday killed three suspected militants in army uniforms after they infiltrated a security camp beside the main airport in the disputed region of Kashmir, officials said, an assault claimed by an Islamist group.

One Indian security official was killed and three wounded in a gun fight that followed. Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility for the attack, Kashmir police chief Muneer Khan said.

Under cover of darkness, the militants cut a fence to enter the camp in the early hours of Tuesday, he added.

The security camp of India’s Border Security Force shares a boundary wall with the airport in Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir. Its main gate was about 500 metres (0.3 miles) from the airport.

Airport flight operations were briefly disrupted.

Militants have targeted police camps in Kashmir in recent months. Eight Indian police officials were killed when Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked a security camp in southern Kashmir in August.

India accuses Pakistan of training and arming militants and helping them infiltrate across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir. Pakistan denies those allegations.

The South Asian neighbours have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both claim in full but each rules in part.