Indian forces kill militant leader's nephew in Kashmir, police say

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Indian soldiers killed a relative of a top Pakistan-based militant in a gunbattle in southern Kashmir, police said on Tuesday, increasing the pressure on the leader whom it wants placed on an international blacklist.

Girls watch the body of Waseem Ahmad, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed on Monday evening in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, being carried away during his funeral in Drubgam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

India, backed by the United States, has been trying to get Maulana Masood Azhar on a U.N. list of groups and individuals with ties to al Qaeda, blaming his group for a series of attacks in India, including one on its parliament in 2002 and another last year on an airbase.

On Monday, soldiers surrounded a village in Pulwama district and killed Talha Rasheed, a nephew of Azhar, along with two associates in the gunfight, police inspector general Muneer Khan said. They were all members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group.

India has long accused Pakistan of harbouring militant groups and giving them material support to carry out a 28-year armed revolt in disputed Kashmir. Pakistan denies the allegations and says it is doing more than any other country in fighting militant groups.

Masood has become a thorny issue between India and China which has blocked its repeated requests to sanction him under the UN list of terrorists.