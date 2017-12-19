FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indivior replaces $484 million in dollar, euro debt facilities
December 19, 2017 / 7:53 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Indivior replaces $484 million in dollar, euro debt facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior (INDV.L) said it replaced all of its U.S. dollar and euro denominated outstanding term loans of about $484 million (£362 million).

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction said it amended and extended a total of $534 million worth of debt facilities on Tuesday.

    The new term loan facilities reduces Indivior’s interest coupon rate to Libor plus 4.50 percent from Libor plus 6 percent, it said in a statement.

    Indivior had a net cash position of $131 million at the end of 2016 versus a net debt of $174 million a year earlier.

    In November, The company posted a third quarter profit compared with a year-earlier loss helped by lower costs.

    Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

