UK's Indivior posts profit compared with year-ago loss

(Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior (INDV.L) posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strength in its U.S. business and lower costs.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted a net profit of $50 million (£37.8 million), for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $149 million, a year ago.

The company said its best-selling drug Suboxone Film’s U.S. marketshare slipped to 58 percent year to date from 61 percent in the same period last year, hurt by competition from generic versions.