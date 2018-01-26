FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 26, 2018 / 10:41 AM / 4 days ago

Indonesia's GMF AeroAsia to raise $59 million in new share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia (GMFI.JK) said on Friday it would sell 2.34 billion new shares at a minimum price of 336 rupiah a piece in a share sale.

The company, a unit of flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK), said in a statement it could raise 785.48 billion rupiah ($59.03 million) in the offering of the 8.28 percent stake.

    The sale of new shares would be part of its stake sale to a strategic investor, where it planned to sell a 20 percent stake.

    ($1 = 13,306 rupiah)

    Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.