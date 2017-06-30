FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 3:14 PM / a month ago

Two Indonesian police officers stabbed by suspected militant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A suspected Islamist militant stabbed two Indonesian police officers on Friday after prayers at a mosque near the national police headquarters in Jakarta, a police spokesman said.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said the incident appeared to be a terrorist attack and the wounded officers had been taken to hospital, while the attacker was shot dead.

"After prayers, the attacker drew out a bayonet while shouting 'infidel'... and then attacked people on his left and right side," said Wasisto. 

Police had not yet identified the attacker but Islamic State sympathisers have carried out a series of mostly low-level attacks in Indonesia since the start of last year.

A gun-and-bomb attack that killed four people in Jakarta last year marked the first Islamic State strike in the region.

There has since been a string of attacks in Indonesia, the latest of which were twin suicide bombings at a Jakarta bus station that killed three police officers last month and the stabbing to death of a police officer in Medan this week.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Toby Davis

