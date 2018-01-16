FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

Second floor of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapses, around a dozen people injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(This January 15 story has been refiled to fix a typo in first paragraph)

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, said an exchange employee, injuring around a dozen people who were carried on stretchers from the building.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“The second floor of the building has collapsed,” said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange’s President Director Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time.

Around a dozen injured people were seen being carried from the building on stretchers, a Reuters witness said and police were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-storey building.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; EDiting by Michael Perry

