JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Stock Exchange reopened for the afternoon session on Monday after about a dozen people were injured in a floor collapse. All staff were safe, it said.

An ambulance arrives at the Indonesian Stock Exchange building following reports of a collapsed structure inside the building in Jakarta, Indonesia January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

“A hundred percent of bourse members are connected and safe. Bourse system is not affected,” exchange chief Tito Sulistio told reporters outside the building in central Jakarta.