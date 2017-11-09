Informa reports higher revenue for first 10 months of 2017

(Reuters) - British business media group Informa Plc (INF.L) said underlying revenue grew 3.2 percent for the first 10 months of 2017, helped by a strong performance at its global exhibitions business.

Global Exhibitions is its largest business and accounted for over 20 pct of revenue in 2016. Its underlying revenue grew 9.2 percent in January-October this year.

The company said it was on track for to achieve its full year targets.

The academic publishing unit, which uses scholarly research to produce journals, reported underlying revenue growth of 0.9 pct in the period.

Informa has been trying to grow its business through acquisitions and bought Dove Medical Press in September to strengthen its position in publishing.

In July, the company also spun off its domestic conference business Euroforum to a German media group for 15 million pounds.

On a reported basis, group revenue rose by around 40 percent in January-October, the company said.