AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ING Groep NV(INGA.AS), the largest Dutch financial services firm, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter of 1.38 billion euros (1.21 billion pounds).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of ING bank is pictured at the entrance of the group's main office in Brussels, Belgium September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Analysts polled for Reuters forecast the net profit at 1.30 billion, down from 1.35 billion in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.8582 euros)