March 6, 2018 / 10:50 AM / a day ago

Innogy remains fully functional after attack on CFO - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Innogy (IGY.DE) continues to be fully functional after its finance chief became the victim of an acid attack on Sunday, the group’s chairman said in a press release following a meeting of the energy group’s supervisory board.

FILE PHOTO - Innogy logo in Essen, Germany, March 14, 2017. Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen

    After the attack on Bernhard Guenther, Innogy on Monday said that fellow board member Hans Buenting, who is in charge of renewables, would serve as acting CFO for the time being.

    “This enables the company to remain fully functional. The executive board has the full confidence of the supervisory board,” Erhard Schipporeit, who became Innogy’s chairman only this year, was quoted as saying.

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze

