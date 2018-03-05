Innogy board member Buenting to take over finance duties

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Hans Buenting, board member in charge of renewables at Innogy (IGY.DE), will take over as acting finance chief after an attack on the German energy group’s chief financial officer, the company said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Innogy logo in Essen, Germany, March 14, 2017. Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen

Bernhard Guenther, 51-year-old CFO of Innogy, was the victim of an acid attack on Sunday and sustained serious injuries, the company and police said. The company said there was no information on the motive behind the attack.

Before becoming finance chief at Innogy, Guenther served in the same capacity at parent RWE (RWEG.DE), which he joined in 1999.

Buenting, 53, was also been a long-time executive at the group, spending more than two decades mostly at RWE, which spun off Innogy in 2016 to facilitate investment in grids and renewables.

Innogy is scheduled to present full-year results on March 12, with investors seeking more clarity on who will succeed former Chief Executive Peter Terium, who left the group in December after a profit warning.

His duties have been taken on by Uwe Tigges, board member in charge of personnel, on an interim basis.