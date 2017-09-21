FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit
#Business News
September 21, 2017 / 4:38 PM / a month ago

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign hangs outside the building of electricity provider npower in Solihull, Britain, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Innogy (IGY.DE), Germany’s largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

Innogy in August said Npower, which has been hit by billing issues and stiff retail competition, added 50,000 customers in the second quarter. Yet he still warned the unit would remain in the red this year after slipping to a first-half operating loss.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine

