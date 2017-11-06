FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rivals AMD, Intel partner to take on Nvidia
November 6, 2017 / 3:34 PM / in 15 hours

Rivals AMD, Intel partner to take on Nvidia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bitter rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) on Monday unveiled a partnership that will help the chipmakers take on Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O).

The Intel logo is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Under the partnership, AMD’s semi-custom graphics chip will be integrated into Intel’s new multi-chip processor package for personal computing.

AMD’s shares were up 6.5 percent at $11.84 (£9) in early trading. Intel was up 1 percent, while Nvidia was down 0.5 percent.

Designed by Intel, the new product will integrate an Intel core processor together with a semi-custom radeon graphic chip and second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM2) into one package, AMD said in a statement.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

