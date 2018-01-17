FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 17, 2018 / 8:58 AM / 2 days ago

After FT's Interserve report, UK says none of its suppliers are comparable to Carillion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said that it does not believe any of its suppliers are in a comparable position to failed outsourcer Carillion after the Financial Times reported that the government was monitoring peer Interserve due to concern over its finances.

“We monitor the financial health of all of our strategic suppliers, including Interserve.  We are in regular discussions with all these companies regarding their financial position,” a spokeswoman for the Cabinet Office said.

“We do not believe that any of our strategic suppliers are in a comparable position to Carillion.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.