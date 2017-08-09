UK's Interserve says half-year adjusted profit falls 28.3 percent

(Reuters) - British support services and construction company Interserve (IRV.L) reported a 28.3 percent fall in half-year adjusted operating profit, hurt by higher costs and restructuring actions.

Interserve, whose activities range from providing care services for people in their own homes to repairing Britain’s historic Sandhurst military academy, said its outlook for the full year remains unchanged.

The company has been drumming up business for its support services division as construction in the UK has been hurt by supply chain failures and pricing pressure.

Interserve said actions at its UK Construction unit gained traction, but results were impacted by underperformance in a small number of contracts and the continuation of tough market conditions.

While most British support services firms have reported resilient trading since Britain voted last June to leave the EU, some companies have warned of a slowdown as the Brexit vote caused some customers to delay decisions.

Interserve’s adjusted operating profit fell to 46.1 million pounds ($60.0 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 64.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company reported a statutory profit before tax of 24.9 million pounds, compared with a year-ago loss of 33.8 million pounds, as it sold its energy-from-waste business.

Interserve said its work on energy-from-waste projects is progressing, but with some delays. It expect to complete “substantially” the construction of the projects in the first half of 2018.

The company, which in February expected to book a bigger-than-expected $160 million pound charge on its exit from the energy-from-waste sector, said it believed the provisions taken remained appropriate.

Revenue grew about 1 percent to $1.65 billion pounds.