FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top UK companies need to be more open about staff - PLSA
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 12:19 AM / 2 days ago

Top UK companies need to be more open about staff - PLSA

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top companies need to provide more information about their workforces, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said in a report, saying too few firms disclosed details such as a breakdown between full- and part-time workers.

City workers make their way home in the City of London, Britain October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

The annual reports of FTSE 100 companies studied by the PLSA and Lancaster University Management School showed “substantial variations in the quality of reporting and a lack of clarity”, despite most talking about the importance of their staff.

British pension schemes manage around 1.9 trillion pounds in assets - 57 percent of all institutional investment in the UK - and wanted to know how the companies they invest in performed, the PLSA said.

“A company’s workforce is a key part of its strategy and business model, but meaningful information about workers in annual reports is still too rare,” said Luke Hildyard, Policy Lead for Stewardship and Corporate Governance at the PLSA.

The report follows a major review of corporate governance reform by the government earlier in 2017, amid growing concerns about the way some companies were treating staff, including Sports Direct (SPD.L) and tech start-ups such as Uber.

“Given the public interest in issues like precarious working and economic productivity, and the government’s proposed corporate governance reforms giving workers and other stakeholders more say in reporting, our findings suggest an urgent need for better disclosure,” Hildyard said.

Among the findings in the report were that just 4 percent of companies provided a breakdown of their workforce by full-time and part-time workers; while 7 percent detailed their usage of agency workers.

Less than a fifth of companies provided information about staff turnover and only 15 percent provided details on the ethnic diversity of their workforce, the report said.

“As a long-term investor, it’s important that we get access to information about how companies are meeting future skills needs, ensuring good industrial relations and motivating their workers,” said Michael Marshall, Responsible Investment Officer from West Midlands Pension Fund.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.