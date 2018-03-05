FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 4:38 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

France's Le Drian says more work needed with Iran over ballistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday there remained “much work to do” with Iran over its ballistic missile programme and its role in regional conflicts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2018. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Le Drian said after a day of tough talks in Tehran that France would continue discussions with Iran, adding that it was imperative to find a way to bring stability to region.

Le Drian was in Tehran on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe’s support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran’s economy while echoing U.S. concern about Tehran’s missile programme and role in regional conflicts.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

