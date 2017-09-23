FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France 'extremely concerned' by Iran ballistic missile test
#World News
September 23, 2017 / 9:04 PM / in a month

France 'extremely concerned' by Iran ballistic missile test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - France said on Saturday it was extremely concerned by Iran’s ballistic missile test and called on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to carry out a full report on the launch.

“France asks that Iran cease all destabilizing activity in the region,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne said in a statement. “(France) will consider with its partners, notably European, the means to obtain from Iran the cessation of its destabilizing ballistic activities.”

Most U.N. sanctions were lifted 18 months ago under a deal Iran made with key world powers to curb its nuclear programme. But Iran is still subject to an arms embargo and other restrictions, which are not technically part of the nuclear agreement.

Guterres reports every six months to the U.N. Security Council on the implementation of the remaining sanctions and restrictions.

Iran said on Saturday it had successfully tested a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km (1,200 miles) and would keep developing its arsenal, despite U.S. pressure to stop.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

