FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Friday that the country had unveiled a new ballistic missile with range of 2,000 km (1,200 miles), capable of carrying several warheads.

The report, which gave few other details, quoted the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division, Amirali Hajizadeh, speaking on the sidelines of a military parade in Tehran.