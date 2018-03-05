FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World News
March 5, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated a day ago

Iran says missile work will continue despite Western pressure - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran will press on with its missile programme regardless of Western pressure to halt it, a senior military commander was quoted on Monday as saying.

FILE PHOTO: A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran September 27, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

“Iran’s missile programme will continue non-stop and foreign powers have no right to intervene on this issue,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri as saying.

He also said no Iranian official had permission to “discuss this issue with foreigners,” Tasnim reported.

France’s foreign minister was in Iran on Monday to reaffirm Europe’s commitment to a nuclear deal reached between Iran and six major powers, but also to echo concerns raised by U.S. President Donald Trump who has threatened to quit the accord.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.