Iran seizes mules and horses used in arms smuggling

DUBAI (Reuters) - Border guards in northwestern Iran have seized 30 mules and horses which were being used to smuggle arms and explosives into the country, the semi-official Tasnin news agency reported on Monday.

Clashes with Iranian Kurdish rebel groups based in Iraq are fairly common near Iran's mountainous northwestern borders with Iraq and Turkey.

"The 30 horses and mules were carrying smuggled weapons, ammunition and explosive devices in the northwest," General Qasem Rezaei, head of Iran's border guard command, was quoted by Tasnim as saying.

He did not give further details and did not say if the arms smugglers themselves had been arrested.

Early in June, Islamic State attacked parliament in Tehran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing at least 18 people. All of the attackers were Iranian Kurds.

The Revolutionary Guards fired several missiles at Islamic State bases in Syria on June 18 in response to that attack.