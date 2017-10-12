Britain will not speculate on possible U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal - May's spokesman

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not speculate on what will happen if the United States withdraws from an international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

He said Britain’s government has been crystal clear about the importance of the deal and its ongoing commitment to it.

“As for speculating on what happens next, I‘m not going to do that,” the spokesman said when asked about a possible U.S. decision to decertify the deal.