Waiving Iran sanctions, Trump says 'last chance' to fix nuclear deal
January 12, 2018 / 7:29 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Waiving Iran sanctions, Trump says 'last chance' to fix nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would waive nuclear sanctions against Iran for the last time to give Washington and its European allies a chance to fix the “terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“This is a last chance,” Trump said in a statement. “In the absence of such an agreement, the United States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
