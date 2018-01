WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is not expected to be an announcement on Thursday of any decision by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were eased under the 2015 nuclear deal, a U.S. official said.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said an announcement was likely to come on Friday from the White House.