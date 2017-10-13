FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE says fully supports new U.S. policy against Iran
October 13, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 8 days ago

UAE says fully supports new U.S. policy against Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it fully supported the new U.S. policy towards Iran and it renewed its commitment to work with Washington to counter Iran’s support of extremism, the state news agency WAM reported.

“The UAE announces its full support to the new U.S. strategy to deal with the Iranian policies undermining security and stability,” WAM said on its twitter account.

Bahrain has also announced it welcomed the shift in U.S. policy on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its support for extremist groups in the Middle East.

Reporting By Mostafa Hashem, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
