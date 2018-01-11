Britain, France, Germany plead for U.S. to preserve Iran deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain, France, Germany and the European Union made a joint call to the United States to protect the Iran nuclear pact, saying Tehran had a right to benefit from the lifting of sanctions tied to it.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel and European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after meeting Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (unseen) in Brussels, Belgium January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

On the eve of a deadline for the U.S. president to decide whether to reimpose oil sanctions lifted under the deal, the foreign ministers of the three European powers and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini made their plea after their meeting in Brussels.

“The accord is essential and there is no alternative,” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters. “We do not hide the other points of disagreement (with Iran) that exist.”