EU's top diplomat defends Iran deal after Trump speech
October 13, 2017 / 5:59 PM / 8 days ago

EU's top diplomat defends Iran deal after Trump speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States cannot unilaterally cancel the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday in reaction to President Donald Trump’s decision not to certify the accord.

FILE PHOTO: European Union Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini gives her remarks after attending a meeting of the parties to the Iran nuclear deal during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“We cannot afford as the international community to dismantle a nuclear agreement that is working,” said Mogherini, who chaired the final stages of the landmark talks.

“This deal is not a bilateral agreement ... The international community, and the European Union with it, has clearly indicated that the deal is, and will, continue to be in place,” Mogherini told reporters.

Mogherini said she spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson immediately after Trump’s speech on Friday.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Julia Fioretti

