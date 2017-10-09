FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France fears Iran's Revolutionary Guard terror listing would fuel crisis
#World News
October 9, 2017 / 12:34 PM / in 10 days

France fears Iran's Revolutionary Guard terror listing would fuel crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Monday it was worried that designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist group could exacerbate tensions in the region, and appeared to urge Tehran to show restraint.

Iran’s foreign ministry promised on Monday to give a “crushing” response if the United States’ President Donald Trump designated the country’s most powerful security force as a terrorist organisation, part of a broader U.S. strategy on Iran.

“In the context of regional instability, France is vigilant on any actions that could exacerbate the current crises,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne told a daily briefing, when asked if Paris backed putting the IRGC on a terrorism list.

“With this in mind, regional states have a specific role to play and must show restraint and a sense of responsibility,” she said.

Trump is to unveil his strategy on how he wants to contain Tehran in the region next week and is expected to decertify a landmark 2015 international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme, in a step that potentially could cause the accord to unravel.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

