Kremlin sees "extremely negative" consequences if U.S. quits Iran nuclear deal
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 8 days ago

Kremlin sees "extremely negative" consequences if U.S. quits Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - If the United States withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal, this will have extremely negative consequences, and Iran is likely to quit the agreement as well, the Kremlin said on Friday.

“Certainly, this will damage the atmosphere of predictability, security, stability and non-proliferation in the entire world,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

He said Russia would continue its policy to ensure the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

