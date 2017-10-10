Iran's armed forces say time to teach U.S. "new lessons" - ISNA

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for Iran’s armed forces warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday against threatening the Islamic Republic and said Iranian forces would teach the United States “new lessons”.

“It seems the Trump administration only understands swear words, and needs some shocks to understand the new meaning of power in the world,” Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri, who is also a Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted as saying by ISNA.

“It is time to teach Americans new lessons” he said.