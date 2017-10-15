FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin plans to sanction Iran revolutionary guards
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 6 days ago

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin plans to sanction Iran revolutionary guards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that he planned to impose new sanctions on Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards as part of an emboldened U.S. diplomatic offensive against the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin poses for IMF Governors family photo during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Asked if he was planning to impose the sanctions, Mnuchin told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures program: “I am” and said he has discussed U.S. plans with his international counterparts at the latest meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

“I’ve had very direct conversations with my counterparts about what we’re trying to do with Iran,” Mnuchin said. “We’re going to be working with them on that.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.