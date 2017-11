MOSCOW (Reuters) - It is necessary to prevent new sanctions against Iran and preserve Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Members of the Russian and Iranian delegations, led by Presidents Vladimir Putin (4th L) and Hassan Rouhani (4th R), attend a meeting in Tehran, Iran November 1, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS